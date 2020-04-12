Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $134.95 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Qtum has a total market cap of $134.95 million and approximately $296.70 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00019779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Huobi, DigiFinex and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005276 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,272,792 coins and its circulating supply is 96,522,772 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Binance, BitForex, Exrates, CoinEx, GOPAX, Allcoin, Cobinhood, HBUS, Huobi, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Kucoin, Coinone, Ovis, Liquid, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Bibox, Upbit, BigONE, LBank, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Livecoin, Bithumb, Coinrail, Bleutrade, OKEx, ABCC, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Liqui, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Iquant, Crex24, BCEX, Bitbns and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.