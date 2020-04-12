QuadrantProtocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $213,877.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $381,141.74 and $213,877.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.02790306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207250 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

