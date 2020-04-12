QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $71.58 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 167.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $267,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

