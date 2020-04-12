Quant Price Tops $4.74 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Quant has a market cap of $57.18 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $4.74 or 0.00067610 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003700 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00376579 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001029 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009381 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012600 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.