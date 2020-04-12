Quanta Utility Token Reaches One Day Volume of $593.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $728,742.14 and $593.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.04466112 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00066403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037064 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009301 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

QNTU is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

