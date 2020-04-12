Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Tops $4.46 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $170,413.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005854 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.02367737 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008163 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,849,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

