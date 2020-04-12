Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $721,158.29 and $2,471.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00072082 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,409,875 coins and its circulating supply is 168,409,875 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.