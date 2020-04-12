QunQun Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $10.39 and $13.77. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $528,481.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.81 or 0.04275460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00067136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036977 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014922 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 693,582,726 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $51.55, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.