QunQun Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $13.77 and $18.94. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $388,823.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.69 or 0.04464338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009469 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 693,582,726 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

