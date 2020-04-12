Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $642,510.10 and $47,898.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

