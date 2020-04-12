Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

RARX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,763 shares of company stock worth $1,199,953 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 131,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 142,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter.

RARX stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.78.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

