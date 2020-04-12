Radium Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Radium has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00005262 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $494.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019751 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,997,549 coins and its circulating supply is 3,980,122 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

