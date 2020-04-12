Radium (RADS) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $469.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00005234 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Radium has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019853 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,997,137 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,710 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

