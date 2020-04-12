Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Tops $0.0953 on Major Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $663,132.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00001338 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005851 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx, LATOKEN, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

