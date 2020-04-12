Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Range Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 236,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,353,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,952,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

