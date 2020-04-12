Rankingball Gold (RBG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Rankingball Gold has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rankingball Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.02803181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00206645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Token Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rankingball Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rankingball Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.