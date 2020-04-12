Rapids Achieves Market Capitalization of $223,911.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Rapids has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $223,911.00 and $227.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.22 or 0.02796372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00206862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.