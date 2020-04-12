Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches One Day Volume of $170,584.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Rapidz token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $226,995.96 and approximately $170,584.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.02759317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00205342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,943,284 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.