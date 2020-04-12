Raven Protocol Price Down 0% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $421,712.02 and approximately $2,694.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.02705714 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00205845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.