Ravencoin Market Cap Hits $99.76 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $99.76 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, QBTC, Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.02776268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00205590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,928,355,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, TradeOgre, IDCM, Nanex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Graviex, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

