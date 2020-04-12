RealChain (RCT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $138,769.30 and $10,566.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.04457880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00066070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00037150 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009397 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003379 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,220,249 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

