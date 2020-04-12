RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $758,686.05

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, RealTract has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $758,686.05 and approximately $23,038.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 83.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02742123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00207544 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

