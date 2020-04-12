RED Price Down 7.3% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. RED has a market capitalization of $209,337.27 and approximately $1,083.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00601996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008862 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 261.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

