RedFOX Labs Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $544,625.29 and $27,386.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00529840 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00145924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00078178 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002524 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002595 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 297.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001308 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.