Refereum (RFR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $227,569.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Refereum has a market cap of $2.78 million and $227,569.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bibox and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.02716078 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00207914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

