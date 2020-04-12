Refereum Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $140,535.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.02759773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00205216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,877,236,401 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, OKEx, DDEX, Upbit, Gate.io, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

