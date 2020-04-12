RefToken (REF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. RefToken has a market cap of $28,029.99 and $2.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded down 80.6% against the US dollar. One RefToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.89 or 0.04830526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00065727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036973 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009102 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

About RefToken

RefToken (REF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

