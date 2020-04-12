Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REG traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,183. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

