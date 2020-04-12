Remme (REM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82,808.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Gate.io, Tidex and Hotbit. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $82,808.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Remme has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.75 or 0.04466112 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00066403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037064 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009301 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

