Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 34,947 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 326.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $34,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $593,797. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

