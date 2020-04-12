Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 87,188 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.53% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $6.97 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

