Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 22,305 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $23.76.

