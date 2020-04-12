Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 49,766 Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell acquired 180,507,168 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,806,876,751.68. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 191,561,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,209,689.

Several research firms have commented on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

