Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana purchased 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.