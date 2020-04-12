Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) by 248.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Aptinyx worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.36 on Friday. Aptinyx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 48.45% and a negative net margin of 1,564.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel purchased 3,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

