Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Twin Disc worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 654,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin Disc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ TWIN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

