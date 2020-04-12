Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Pure Cycle worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $3,576,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,013,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 1,238.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Cycle by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCYO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $269,390.00. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc purchased 13,076 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $125,268.08. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 64,076 shares of company stock valued at $581,258. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.68. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

