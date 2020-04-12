Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 990,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,815,000 after purchasing an additional 146,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $189.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.57 and its 200 day moving average is $198.57. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,791,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Linde from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.