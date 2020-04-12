Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $80.40 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

