Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

