Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $141.59 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $192.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSB. KeyCorp cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.