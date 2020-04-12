Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,627,231 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.00% of Cancer Genetics worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cancer Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Cancer Genetics Inc has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.