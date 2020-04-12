Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CIO Thomas Durkin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,863.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

