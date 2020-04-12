Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 116,200 Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) by 572.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:ELOX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.