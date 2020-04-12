Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 166,470 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) by 273.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 17.45% of Spark Networks worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of LOV opened at $3.17 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

