Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 9,698 Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of RGC Resources worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 132,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 56,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Paul W. Nester bought 1,100 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $28,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,222 shares of company stock worth $58,495. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. RGC Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of -0.31.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

