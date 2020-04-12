Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of BayCom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BayCom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BayCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCML has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BayCom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 million. On average, analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

