Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 248,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of ORBCOMM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 535,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 345,681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 191,665 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 139,304 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 416,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. Research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 30,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,005.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.