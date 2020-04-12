Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 12,800 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Kforce worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 163,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.