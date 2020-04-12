Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Ryerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 343,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 52,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 156,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYI. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $135,330.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $161.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. Ryerson Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

